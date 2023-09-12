MADISON, Wis. -- For just one night only, the Madison Public Market came to life with an open house for the community to see what's in store for the 48,000 sq ft space.
For Jerina Vincent, setting up her tables for "J&J Gifts and More" has been a high point in her time as a small business owner. "You can see [my] smile, yes."
"I used to own a brick and mortar, I lost my store space last year," she said. "So this is going to bring more exposure to my business because I converted everything to online."
The open house was set up in what will be the "TruStage Market Ready Hall", an incubator space.
"And the idea behind that is it's a place where if we do kind of low to mid scale production, you can come and kind of advance your business production line, whether it be like canning or bottling or things like that." Jamaal Stricklin, who's on the board for the Madison Public Market Foundation, said.
Just next door are the bare bones of what will be the actual public market space.
The vendors will get stalls each equipped with their own utilities.
"So we'll have everything from day stalls to shared stalls to what we're two vendors can share the same look, the same spot and the same the same time or different times of the day," Stricklin said, "all the way up to anchor tenants that kind of will bookend the market, whether they be in the daytime or the nighttime."
Bids for the project in the former Fleet Services Building on North First Street are planned to go out next week, and Stricklin said they hope to break ground this year.
The building is expected to support at least 130 local businesses, with a focus on owners of color, women, and first generation immigrants -- a space neighbors say the community will benefit from.
"I think there's a need to have space for small businesses that are developing. Rent is getting really expensive for a lot of them," Ryan Nilsestuen said. "And I think it's good to provide a really good opportunity to start some new businesses and have some that are traditionally aren't in Madison."