Community discards medicines safely on National Drug Take Back Day

VERONA, Wis. - One by one, unused or unwanted pills and packages started to pile up in Verona as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Each discarded med made the community a little safer.

"[This way] they aren't being given to someone else who isn't prescribed those medications, and then exposed to opioids," Verona Police Sgt. Matt Dart explained.

Two-thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers are first introduced to the meds illegally by a friend or family member.

In 2016, opioids killed 827 people in Wisconsin.

"Opioid addiction is definitely on the rise in our county, and our state, and our nation,” Dart confirmed.

The dangers of old prescription drugs don't stop at the medicine cabinet. Improperly disposing of those drugs, like flushing them, can taint local waterways.

"A lot of the water treatment facilities aren't made to handle this type of substance getting introduced, so they are finding trace amounts getting into the water supply," Dart said.

"We're dosed with things we don't know about and unaware of,” explained Professor Emeritus at UW-Madison School of Pharmacy David Kreling. “That's dangerous, even with low-dose medication."

There’s more than one reason to ditch unused drugs correctly.

