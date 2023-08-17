MADISON, Wis. -- A confirmation hearing for the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission has been scheduled as some Republican lawmakers seek to remove her as the state's top elections official.
The state Senate's Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection is set to meet at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 to discuss whether Meagan Wolfe should continue leading the agency. Despite her term expiring on June 30, Wolfe has remained in the administrator role in a holdover capacity.
Some Republicans have sought Wolfe's ouster after she oversaw the contentious 2020 presidential election that resulted in President Joe Biden defeating then-President Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes. Republicans can fire Wolfe by moving her confirmation process forward and ultimately voting to reject her confirmation.
Prior to her term expiring, the six bipartisan members of the commission supported keeping Wolfe in the role for another term. The three Republican appointees voted to send her reappointment to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future, while the three Democratic appointees abstained from voting in an effort to allow her to stay on without a Senate confirmation.
Wednesday night, the commissioners deadlocked on whether Wolfe should appear for her public nomination hearing, which could hasten Republicans' ability to fire her.
In an email to News 3 Now Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Dan Knodl, the head of the committee taking up Wolfe's reappointment, said the senator had no comment about the process.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.