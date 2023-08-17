A confirmation hearing for the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission has been scheduled as some Republican lawmakers seek to remove her as the state's top elections official.

The state Senate's Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection is set to meet at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 to discuss whether Meagan Wolfe should continue leading the agency. Despite her term expiring on June 30, Wolfe has remained in the administrator role in a holdover capacity.