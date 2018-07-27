Committee considers changing state laws regarding police body camera video

MADISON, Wis. - A special state committee met Thursday at the state Capitol to discuss how police body camera footage is regulated in Wisconsin.

The Study Committee on the Use of Police Body Cameras heard from national and state officials on the considerations involved in deciding who should wear body cameras and when the video should be released to the public.

"People have a heightened interest in this stuff, of course.You have folks that are sworn to protect and serve, and obviously, they have pretty heavy responsibilities out there in the public," said Paul Ferguson, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

A WPPA poll this year shows 94 percent of the public supports body cameras.

The Madison Police Department does not currently use body cameras, but Chief Mike Koval has said he's open to it.

Ferguson said the DOJ takes many factors into consideration when deciding which records to release to the public. He said that footage could show bystanders or crime victims.

"Is there a possibility of threats, of violence, harassment against any of the individuals involved? Examples of, say, a witness being targeted for talking to police?" Ferguson said.

The committee also discussed body camera laws in other states.

"There are at least 23 states and Washington, D.C., that have legislated how body-worn camera is addressed under open records laws," said Amanda Essex, a senior policy specialist with the National Conference of State Legislatures.