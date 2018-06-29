Commission signs off on UW merger plan

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. - The Higher Learning Commission has approved University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross' plan to merge the system's two-year and four-year schools.

The system issued a news release Friday saying the commission signed off on the plan Thursday.

Cross' plan calls for the 13 two-year schools to become branch campuses of seven nearby four-year schools, UW-Madison to take over administration of Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio and system administration to run outreach efforts that were once UW-Extension's responsibility.

The commission's approval clears the way for the merger to begin on July 1. UW officials expect it will take until 2020 to complete.

The commission is an independent corporation that accredits degree-granting post-secondary schools in 19 states, including Wisconsin.

