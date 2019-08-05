Commentary: Why I resolve to shine a light in the darkness after more mass shootings

MADISON, Wis. - I woke up this morning feeling guilty.

Not for sleeping in, not for something I'd done wrong... but because I was uninformed.

Saturday, as people were gunned down in a Texas Wal-Mart, I was shopping with my daughter for things for her expected baby brother's room and my watch clicked with news of the mass shooting. At dinnertime-- the death toll was 19 and growing. Then, a shooting in Ohio, where 9 people were killed in just 30 seconds.

Sunday morning I knew I couldn't take the heartache. I left my phone on the nightstand. I went about my day trying to fill my thoughts with the hope I had for a baby coming soon... not the horror that filled every corner of my TV and phone. I know I wasn't alone in trying to block out the darkness.

But, enter the guilt. It's my job to know the news, to ask questions, to guide reporters who are doing the same. It's not responsible of me to be uninformed... and frankly, it isn't responsible for you either.

Here's what I resolve: Our newsroom will ask questions about what can and will be done by those who have the power to do so-- and will tell you when those people are not acting at all. We will do our best to keep you informed-- to tell stories of safety, survival and impact. We won't block out the darkness, we will work to shine a light inside it. We owe that to you, our viewer. And I owe it to the baby who I hope will grow up in a world where I won't have to explain this madness.

Jessica Arp is the Assistant News Director and Chief Political Reporter for News 3 Now/Channel 3000. She's been covering politics and general assignment stories for the station since 2004.

