Comics, animation come to life at Wizard World

MADISON, Wis. - Wizard World returned for its fifth year in Madison on October 25-27. People dressed up in cosplay of their favorite movies, TV shows and comics at the Alliant Energy Center.

"It's just a group of artists and actors and celebrities and people coming together to celebrate pop culture," said Zach Galligan, an actor in Gremlins and a guest celebrity at Wizard World.

Illustrator and animator Kurt Lehner sold and showed off his work. He said after 30 years of being in the business and working for companies like Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, Marvel and Disney, he keeps coming back to Wizard World for his fans.

"What Wizard World is so good about is giving back to fans," Lehner said. "They're fan-oriented."

Event organizers said Wizard World is for people of all ages. It will end Sunday at 4 p.m, and tickets are available at the event's website.

"You got to come to a Wizard World convention here," Lehner said.

