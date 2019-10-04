Columbus man charged with three felonies for recording videos of guests in bathroom

Columbia County Jail

COLUMBUS - A Columbus man was charged with three felonies Friday after recording videos of guests, including a 13-year-old girl, in the bathroom of his house.

According to court records, Jeremy S. Johnson, 45, faces four counts altogether, which include capturing an intimate representation without consent and invasion of privacy using a surveillance device.

A criminal complaint from Thursday said an officer from the New Berlin Police Department found a micro SD on the floor at Helium Trampoline Park on Feb. 23. The officer said they viewed the footage, which showed four people at various times using a residential bathroom.

The complaint said the officer looked at video from the park and went through the park's paperwork to determine that the card fell out of Johnson's pocket while he was celebrating the girl's 14th birthday.

A Columbus police lieutenant said a report from New Berlin police as well as the SD card were not received until Sept. 11. The lieutenant saw the footage on the card, which showed two females in the bathroom removing their clothes and taking a shower.

The officer said Johnson was also shown in the videos, and that there were several times where he looked directly at the camera. In one video, Johnson moved a toothbrush that was in front of the camera but did not actually use the toothbrush.

The woman said she was dating Johnson for three and a half years, adding that she and the girl visited his house and stayed there roughly every other weekend.

Police issued a search warrant and later arrested Johnson.

