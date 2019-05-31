Columbus Community Hospital: Phishing scam may have leaked personal information

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Columbus Community Hospital is informing patients that a phishing email campaign may have put their information at risk.

On April 8, OS, an organization which provides claims management services to certain health care providers, informed Columbus Community Hospital of the breach. OS said the data involved came from numerous OS clients' email accounts and it is not clear if information specific to patients was actually viewed by anyone.

The data subject to the breach included names, hospital account numbers, names of insurers, summaries of charges and categories of services. For some individuals, Social Security numbers and insurance identification numbers may have also been at risk.

On May 24, OS began mailing individual notifications to each patient impacted and offering certain resources, such as free access to Kroll's fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services.

"The hospital takes the privacy and security of its patient information very seriously, and ensures that its business associates do as well," John Russell, CEO of CCH, said in a news release. "We will continue to ensure that OS does all that it can do to work with our patients whose personal information may have been compromised and help them work through the process."

Patients may call the toll-free dedicated assistance line at 1-866-775-4209 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with any questions. Affected individuals may also submit any questions about this incident by mail to OS: PO Box 311, Pewaukee, WI 53072. Patients can also directly contact Andrea Link, privacy officer at CCH, by calling 920-623-2200 with any questions related to this incident.

"We regret that this incident has occurred, and we are committed to work with our business partners to prevent future such occurrences," Russell wrote. "We appreciate our patients' support during this time."

