Columbus celebrates Fourth of July with "Volunteer America" parade theme

The annual Columbus Fourth of July parade celebrated America's independence through the theme, "Volunteer America."

The parade started at noon on Thursday and went for 1.2 miles (1.93 km) through downtown Columbus. It started on North Ludington Street and ended at Fireman's Park.

Many parade floats rolled through the streets -- fire trucks, dance teams, high school bands and military personnel, some wearing authentic clothing from past wars.

Prior to the parade, people participated in the Firecracker 5-mile run/walk at 7:15 a.m. at Columbus High School. After the parade, bands like 1st Brigade Band and Ultimate Legends performed, and the Knights of Columbus hosted bingo. The night ended with fireworks at dusk.

The Columbus Area of Commerce hosted the event, and the Fourth of July Celebration committee helped organize it.

