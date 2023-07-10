CAMBRIA, Wis. — Some voters in Columbia County will head to the polls on Tuesday in a rare-occurring summer election to decide whether to oust a county supervisor in a recall election.
The decision, between incumbent Adam Hahn and challenger Derek Granquist, came down to concerns by some residents over large solar projects, according to Hahn.
"You know, solar is a huge thing," Hahn told News 3 Now. "There's some neighbors that are in the area that oppose this and have some reasons of their own for why they feel in opposition for this, but they're basically gathering together and voicing their opinion of why."
Hahn said that opposition to expansion of solar projects in Columbia County has made him a target of the recall. News 3 Now reached out multiple times to Granquist for an interview, but he was not immediately available.
There are a handful of solar farm projects currently in the works for Columbia County, including the High Noon solar project. In March, the county board approved by a 14-10 vote, a resolution asking the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to deny the project's application. Hahn was among the supervisors voting against the resolution.
Hahn also pointed to another project near his farm that he said has also caused concern among residents.
"How do we make sure that we meet not only the needs of today, and the people that want to run your air conditioning and warm showers and some of these things," Hahn said. "There's a need for power now and an increasing one coming up."
Hahn said he is an advocate for the ability of landowners to use their land how they see fit, and added that there is little to be done from his position on the county board, as the PSC, which regulates large solar farms in Wisconsin, gives final approval for the project.
This will be the second election Hahn faces in a little more than a year after being first elected to the board last April.
