COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. -- Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men last week who they said were trafficking drugs.
Deputies stopped a vehicle along Highway 16 for a traffic violation. Officials said a deputy could see evidence of drug use and distribution while speaking to the driver.
A search allegedly uncovered items used for drug trafficking. Jameson Jones, 19, of La Crosse was subsequently arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 10,000 grams of THC.
Jones' signature bond was set at $5,000 during an initial appearance Tuesday,
An investigation reportedly led deputies to a residence in Portage. When deputies went to search the residence, officials said Devin Boeder, 18, jumped from a second-story balcony but was quickly arrested.
Boeder is charged with possession with intent to deliver 2,500 to 10,000 grams of THC, possession with intent to deliver over 100 to 500 grams of psilocin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, resisting or obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.
Officials said over $40,000 in cash was found during searches connected with the investigation. Deputies also allegedly found over 7,700 THC vape cartridges, about 14 pounds of THC wax, over a half-pound of THC oil, about a half-pound of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, a money counting machine, a money banding device, drug packaging supplies, a handgun and drug paraphernalia.
During an initial appearance Monday, Boeder's cash bond was set at $25,000.
