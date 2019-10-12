Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports runaway horse and buggy

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MARCELLON, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a runaway Amish horse and buggy late Saturday morning.

According to a news release, officials said a horse was able to free itself from a post that it had been secured to by its owner.

Police said the buggy was unoccupied and traveling southbound on Highway 22 from Military Road in the township of Marcellon.

Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the scene with the concern of a possible head-on collision with a car since the horse was running down the roadway with no way to secure or stop it.

Officials located the horse and buggy as it turned eastbound on Highway 33 from Highway 22. The release said a deputy lowered the squad car's speed in an attempt to slow the horse down, but the horse continued at a full gallop and ran into the back of the squad car.

Police said the horse's leg was injured and an equine specialist advised the horse's owner that the horse needed to be euthanized.

The deputy was not injured in the crash and the squad car received damage requiring a crash report to be completed, according to the news release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.