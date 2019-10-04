Columbia County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in homicide investigation

TOWNSHIP OF LEEDS, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a homicide investigation.

In a news release Friday afternoon, officials said they are looking to speak to anyone who was traveling on Bradley Road between County Highway N and Highway 60 on Sept. 27 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

They also said they want to speak with anyone who knew Keith Wolf or had contact with him in the weeks leading up to his death.

The release said investigators want to know if anyone saw any people walking on roadways, suspicious cars parked or any cars driving in the area.

Specifically, the Sheriff's Office is asking to speak to a person who was driving a light-colored SUV or truck with a loud exhaust who would have been on Bradley Road around 9 p.m.

Police said it is believed that Wolf was targeted and there is no evidence or information to suggest it was a random attack.

Wolf was found dead after his wife told police he was checking for a potential intruder after hearing a noise in the basement, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 or Detective Sgt. Tim Schultz at 608-742-6416 ext. 3324.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.