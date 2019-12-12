Columbia County Sheriff asks for public's help in finding missing child

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POYNETTE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rhiannan Powers was last seen 4 p.m. Wednesday near the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. She is described as being 4'8" tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black and green Arctic Cat jacket.

The Columbia County Sheriff is asking anyone living near the MacKenzie Center to check their property and unlocked vehicles for her and contact the sheriff's office at 608-742-4166 with any information about her whereabouts.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.