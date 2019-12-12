Columbia County Sheriff asks for public's help in finding missing child
POYNETTE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Rhiannan Powers was last seen 4 p.m. Wednesday near the MacKenzie Center in Poynette. She is described as being 4'8" tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a black and green Arctic Cat jacket.
The Columbia County Sheriff is asking anyone living near the MacKenzie Center to check their property and unlocked vehicles for her and contact the sheriff's office at 608-742-4166 with any information about her whereabouts.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Believe it or not: 240 people a day get injured while holiday shopping, traveling, or decorating
- Columbia County Sheriff asks for public's help in finding missing child
- DeForest High School student taken into custody for having fake handgun
- 'We need more officials': Refs, coaches support bipartisan bill that penalizes harassing officials
- Milwaukee men go above and beyond to fulfill dying Prairie du Sac man's Christmas wish
- Breezy, milder Thursday with a quick burst of light snow; colder this weekend