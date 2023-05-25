Columbia County recycling plant fire day 2 Thursday

Crews continue to work put out hotspots nearly 24 hours after a large fire started at a recycling facility in Columbia County.

PORTAGE, Wis. -- Officials with the Portage Fire Department say a massive fire at a recycling center has been mostly contained, but crews will continue to work at the scene on Thursday.

In an update on Facebook Thursday morning, the Portage Fire Department said crews worked through the night to control the fire before they were sent home at 4 a.m. to get some rest. One crew stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots until operations could begin again later Thursday morning.

