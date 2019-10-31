BREAKING NEWS

Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Columbia County officials asks motorists to stay home after multiple crashes, slide-offs

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 09:57 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:57 AM CDT

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and area public safety officials have responded to reports of multiple motor vehicle crashes and slide-offs due to snowy weather Thursday morning.

According to a release, several areas have had traffic diverted for short periods of time so crews could safely work crash scenes.

On Thursday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 at Goose Pond Road near the village of Arlington. No major injuries were reported, and it took an hour to clean up the scene.

The Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay home if they can until conditions improve later this afternoon.

"If you must drive, please slow down and maintain a safe following distance with other vehicles, and stay off your mobile devices until you arrive at your destination," the release said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration