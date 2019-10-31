Columbia County officials asks motorists to stay home after multiple crashes, slide-offs
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and area public safety officials have responded to reports of multiple motor vehicle crashes and slide-offs due to snowy weather Thursday morning.
According to a release, several areas have had traffic diverted for short periods of time so crews could safely work crash scenes.
On Thursday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 51 at Goose Pond Road near the village of Arlington. No major injuries were reported, and it took an hour to clean up the scene.
The Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to stay home if they can until conditions improve later this afternoon.
"If you must drive, please slow down and maintain a safe following distance with other vehicles, and stay off your mobile devices until you arrive at your destination," the release said.
