Columbia County man faces 3 counts of child abuse, admits to shooting children with needle darts

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Columbia County man is expected in court Monday afternoon after admitting to shooting three children with needles attached to Nerf darts.

Officials reported arresting 33-year-old Brain L. Alexander last Wednesday for shooting at his stepchildren ages 6 to 9.

According to a criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputy followed up on a child abuse report Sept. 3 at a Town of Lewiston home where Alexander lived with a woman and four children.

In the complaint, one child said Alexander grabbed them “by the back of the head,” slamming them into the wall “about a thousand times." Alexander said he yelled, but denied putting his hands on the child.

In later interviews on Sept. 5, three of the children told a detective Alexander had shot at them with Nerf darts modified with needles. One child showed the detective small red marks, according to the court documents.

In the complaint, the fourth child said “there were needles in the bullets Alexander shoots at the other children” and he “hurts these children because of the needles.”

One child told officials he has tried to remove the needle darts from the home because “we hate being shot with them, it makes us upset.”

Court documents show Alexander originally denied using needle darts, saying he had shot regular Nerf darts at them. He eventually admitted to shooting three of the children with needle darts once.

The complaint said the woman in the house reported finding a needle in a dart and removing it, saying it was her understanding the children had made the dart.

Alexander will have his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday.