Columbia County emergency officials brace for more flooding

PORTAGE, Wis. - The chance of storms and melting snow in northern Wisconsin is leading officials in Columbia County to prepare for more flooding along the Wisconsin River.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the river was 15.39 feet and is expected to crest on Saturday at 18.5 feet, which is considered moderate flood stage.

The Columbia County Emergency Management Office is opening a sandbagging station at the Columbia County Highway Shop at 338 West Old Highway 16 in Wyocena. People in need of sand are asked to bring their own shovels to fill bags and a truck or trailer to haul them.

Columbia County officials will update a list of road closures on their website. They are reminding drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding flooding should call the Columbia County Emergency Management Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 1308 or 1309.

