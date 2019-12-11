Columbia County deputies arrest 15-year-old Chicago boy for stealing vehicle, burglarizing home

Photo by Tim Olk

ARLINGTON, Wis. - A 15-year-old Chicago boy was arrested in Columbia County after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a chase Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol in trying to find a driver who was avoiding state troopers on Interstate 90 going eastbound at around 6:14 p.m.

Officials said the State Patrol was chasing the driver after receiving reports that the vehicle was stolen out of West Baraboo. The chase began in the area of I-90 and County Highway CS. The driver later crashed near the interstate and Highway 60 in the township of Arlington and ran away. No other vehicles were part of the crash.

Deputies said they searched the area using thermal imaging and K-9 units but the driver was not found at that time.

Columbia County dispatch said it received a call the following day at 7:37 a.m. from an Arlington resident. The caller said a male who showed minor injuries entered their home and told the residents he was thrown from a vehicle. The release said the male wanted to use the homeowner's phone.

Deputies then realized the person allegedly thrown from the vehicle was the driver involved in the chase with state troopers.

An investigation revealed that the teen entered the caller's home without them knowing and went into an upstairs bedroom for an unknown amount of time. The release said someone had been sleeping in a separate room not far from where the teen was.

The resident told officials that he awoke on his couch and saw the teen standing in front of him. The man also found out that cash was stolen from the home and was found in the teen's pocket.

The teen did not cooperate with deputies and refused to give his name. Authorities later found out the teen was in an incident in Baraboo on Tuesday before the vehicle was reported as stolen. The release said the teen was removed from a passenger bus after allegedly using drugs on the bus.

The boy gave law enforcement a false name at the time, and officials believe the teen stole the vehicle after being released in Baraboo.

The teen was eventually identified and found to be a 15-year-old Chicago boy.

The boy is being held on charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, burglary of a residence and obstructing an officer.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.