Columbia Correctional Institution on lockdown after staff assault

PORTAGE, Wis. - After a Columbia Correctional Institution staff member was allegedly assaulted on Friday, the maximum-security prison remains on lockdown days later.

According to a statement from the prison, the lockdown "will be in effect until the Department of Corrections believes it is safe to lift the restrictions."

DOC Deputy Communications Director Clare Hendricks said there were also two additional and separate staff assaults at CCI in the past weeks.

"The Department of Corrections continues to hold the safety and security of our staff, those in our facilities and the public as top priorities. Through the lockdown, CCI staff remain committed to serving the state of Wisconsin and their communities, and their tireless work should be commended," said Hendricks.

She said CCI and the Department of Corrections are working with law enforcement to investigate the assault, but no other details about the incident are being shared at this time.

