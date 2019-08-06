Color Run returns to Madison in August

Lintao Zhang / Getty Staff

MADISON, Wis. - The Color Run will return to Madison for the fourth time at the end of August.

The "Happiest 5K on the Planet" will feature two new "double color" zones, in addition to regular checkpoints where runners are doused in color powder during their run.

After the race, runners can experience a "Finish Festival," featuring a DJ and more color throws every few minutes.

Running costs anywhere from $15 to $55 depending on the package. Prices increase closer to the event.

The 5K will be Saturday, Aug. 24. The start line window will open at 9 a.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

To register or learn more, visit the Color Run's website.

