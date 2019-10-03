Columbia County shooting range closed after rain causes mudslides, washouts
POYNETTE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources closed the Columbia County Shooting Range Wednesday after torrential rains Tuesday night.
According to a release, the rains caused mudslides and washouts.
The DNR closed the 25-foot handgun range last week for safety reasons, the release said. The other ranges remained open. While the storm damage repairs are being made, the public is asked to find other gun ranges.
DNR said it is aiming to repair the range as soon as possible.
