COLOMA, Wis. -- As firefighters worked into a second day to fully extinguish a wildfire that burned more than 800 acres in rural Waushara County, members of the Coloma community stepped up to help those battling the flames.
The Pallet Fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday southeast of Coloma and quicky charred hundreds of acres of land.
While firefighters worked Tuesday to put out the remaining flames after the fire was contained, business owners Jenna Baumann and Ashley Podoll spent their day collecting ingredients meant to make tacos for the firefighters.
Baumann, who owns Redhill Royal Café, grew up in Coloma. When the fire started, she and Podoll saw a need and stepped up to help.
"My boyfriend is a firefighter for the Plainfield Fire Department, so this all hits close to home," Baumann said. "Most of the Coloma Fire Department is like family. I've known them since I was a little girl."
Baumann and Podoll, who owns and operates a small shop in town called Uniquely Yours, set out a Facebook message Monday asking others to bring any food they had to the Redhill Royal Café to help them deliver the food to the fire station.
Podell said the idea came when they saw the clouds of smoke Monday afternoon.
"Most of us were home yesterday wondering what we could do to help, and as soon as the message came out, like, we need food at the fire station," Podell said.
The two told News 3 Now because Coloma is such a small town, everyone felt they could step up to help.
"Our community is tight knit, and we're small so we all know everybody and we're all like a family," Baumann said.
Baumann, Podell and others helping said they will continue bringing whatever food and drinks they can to the fire department until there is no longer a need.
Autumn Nowak, who works at a gas station in Coloma, also helped deliver water to firefighters and those at an evacuation center on Monday.
Eight firefighters were injured while battling the fire, seven of whom were treated at the scene. The remaining firefighter was treated and released at a hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire was 99% contained, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
