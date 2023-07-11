Two local business owners are stepping up to assist firefighters fighting the wildfire in Waushara County.

COLOMA, Wis. -- As firefighters worked into a second day to fully extinguish a wildfire that burned more than 800 acres in rural Waushara County, members of the Coloma community stepped up to help those battling the flames.

The Pallet Fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday southeast of Coloma and quicky charred hundreds of acres of land. 