Cold temperatures open gives Cascade Mountain a head start on the season

PORTAGE,Wis. - Leaves are still falling from the trees as skiers take to the slopes this season. Cascade Mountain opened earlier than past years because of colder temperatures.

Leaves falling off the trees still as Cascade Mountain has their first ski of the season #News3Now pic.twitter.com/nqEVp5Ijvq — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 16, 2019

"When the temperatures start getting around 30 and below, we will start blowing snow. We have been making snow for about two weeks now, ever since the temperature has been favorable," said Evan Walz, marketing director.

Usually, Cascade Mountain opens for the season after Thanksgiving, but this year, there was enough snow to get started earlier.

"I'm always here on opening day because that's a fun time to go skiing," Ron Oliver said.

Oliver learned to ski at Cascade Mountain 15 years ago. He said this year's opening day was the best he's attended.

"The conditions are pretty good out here today," Oliver said.

There was enough snow to have 20 of the 47 runs open for opening day.

"This is actually the most runs we've ever had open in the season," Walz said. "Nearly halfway open in the opening weekend, which is huge for us."

Saturday was Cascade's soft opening. Times are available online.

