Coast Guard, others search for missing swimmer

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 07:33 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Coast Guard is expected to resume the search of Lake Michigan for a missing swimmer who disappeared off the shore of a Milwaukee suburb.

Authorities say three young adults went swimming at the Warnimont Park beach in Cudahy when one swimmer failed to surface about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Coast Guard was called and helped local first responders search for the 19-year-old man. The search was called off about 9:30 p.m. and was expected to resume Tuesday morning.

