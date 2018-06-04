Clinton police investigate senior prank sending at least 1 to hospital

CLINTON, Wis. - The Clinton Police Department is investigating after a senior prank sent at least one child to the hospital, according to Facebook posts by the school district and parents.

The Clinton Community School District posted a statement to its Facebook page over the weekend, saying a senior prank on the last day of school for the upperclassmen “endangered the health and safety of other students.”

"As soon as staff became aware of the incident, school personnel took decisive action by contacting medical personnel and the Clinton Police Department,” the post said. “Because of a strong partnership with our students and parents, immediate collaborative discussions took place with the families of the victims and perpetrators.”

The district did not provide specifics of the incident, citing privacy rights, but a mother responding to the post on Facebook said her student was sent to the emergency room.

“I am disgusted and angry,” the mother posted. “I expect better from the school I attended and graduated from… I guess we will wait and see what the district attorney comes back with.”

The district’s post did not specify any discipline, only saying it believed in a restorative justice approach and that graduation was a time for recognition.