MADISON, Wis. -- Climate activists took to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offices in downtown Madison on Saturday to call for the permanent shut down of a Northern Wisconsin oil pipeline.
"Just knowing that that's in my state and it doesn't even power homes in my state, it doesn't fuel cars in my state, I don't think we should be taking that risk," said Waunakee High School senior and climate activist Isak Drangstveit.
Last month, a federal judge ordered Canadian energy company Enbridge to shut down and remove part of their 70-year-old Line 5 that runs through Northern Wisconsin for trespassing and operating illegally on the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation.
The company appealed the decision, but if it stands, they're suggesting a plan to reroute the 12 mile section of the pipeline that's on the reservation and replace it with 41 miles of pipe off Bad River land.
Climate activists held a press conference in front of the DNR offices in Madison to urge the DNR to reject the permits, effectively forcing the pipeline to close completely.
"I want to make this very very simple for the Wisconsin DNR," Milwaukee student climate activist Jariel Ramos said in the press conference. "Millions of people drink this water. If a spill were to happen, that spill is on you."
Youth activists from across the state participated in the protest, something they say signals a younger generation's commitment to stopping climate change.
"They're so passionate but also so angry and so ready to make sure that we're not ignored, that people are listening to us and people stop treating us like children who don't know anything because we do know better," said Wisconsin State Director of Action for the Climate Emergency Marco Marquez. "We've heard the science, we've read it all, and it all tells us that we need to shut down projects like this."
