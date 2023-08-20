A group of young activists gathered in Madison to call for a pipeline to be shut down

MADISON, Wis. -- Climate activists took to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offices in downtown Madison on Saturday to call for the permanent shut down of a Northern Wisconsin oil pipeline.

"Just knowing that that's in my state and it doesn't even power homes in my state, it doesn't fuel cars in my state, I don't think we should be taking that risk," said Waunakee High School senior and climate activist Isak Drangstveit.