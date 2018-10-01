Clasen's European Bakery, Capital Brewery team up to offer new menu items made from spent grain
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Clasen's European Bakery and Capital Brewery are collaborating to reduce food waste using spent grains.
The Middleton-based bakery announced a new line of sandwich breads and soft pretzels Monday that rely on spent grain from Capital Brewery's brewing process.
“When I learned that Capital Brewery was looking to commercialize its spent grain with baked goods, I couldn’t think of a better local partnership,” Monica Theis, a senior lecturer in the Department of Food Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said in a news release.
Local grocery retailers--including Woodman's Market, Willy Street Co-Op, Metcalfe's Market, Miller & Sons Supermarket and Brennan's Cellar--will carry Amber White and Supper Club Wheat breads. The breads feature a nutty flavor and richer texture than traditional white and wheat sandwich breads and are made using a sourdough starter, according to the news release.
Local And Regional News
- Structure fire reported at Royle Printing in Sun Prairie
- Several roads in Grant County affected by flooding, high water
- Parisi unveils 20K panel solar farm, capital budget
- Bail set at $50K for suspects accused of shooting near La Follette High School
- Plattevile man arrested after attempting to purchase gas with a fraudulent gift card, police say
- Reality Check: Walker goes after Evers on taxes