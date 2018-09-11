City to host info sessions on community bonds program

MADISON, Wis. - City of Madison officials will be holding two informational sessions to answer questions about the city’s community bonds program.

The city announced in July that it would start selling mini bonds to Madison residents to help pay for the expansion of the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

“This partnership gives Madison area residents an opportunity to invest in one of the jewels of the City: Olbrich Gardens,” Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said in the release. “Working alongside the capital campaign overseen by the Olbrich Botanical Society, this bond offering is another way to be a part of a facility that will serve all ages and demographics for years to come. I am excited to give our residents easier access to investing in our community and getting a good return on that investment.”

Community bonds will be sold in denominations of $500 from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

The city will hold two informational sessions:

Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

3330 Atwood Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.