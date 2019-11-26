City receives $7M grant to buy property for new bus facility

Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison announced Tuesday that it has received a $7 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to help pay for acquiring land that will be used to build a new satellite bus facility.

According to a news release, the application for the grant included a $5 million local match. City officials plan to use the funds to purchase part of the Oscar Mayer property which will be turned into a satellite bus facility to support the growth of Metro Transit.

"This is the next critical step in advancing my MetroForward>> plan, an initiative to support our regional growth, recruit and retain strong business and talent, protect our environment, and ensure a great quality of life for our residents," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "We must invest in success — sustainable, accessible, and reliable transportation."

Metro Transit's current headquarters on E. Washington Avenue was built more than 100 years ago to store 160 buses, and it is too small to properly hold all 218 buses in the city's fleet.

The release said the new satellite facility will help with storage and will also play a role in reaching the city's goal of converting to an all-electric bus fleet by 2023. Electric charging stations and maintenance bays will be installed for the buses, according to Rhodes-Conway.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.