City partners with local artists to bring color to parking garage

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison has partnered with local artists to create two murals on the new Wilson Street parking garage, according to a news release.

The new murals, titled "Multiplicity," are part of an effort from the city's parking division to incorporate public art into its parking structures, according to the release. In addition to the murals on the Wilson Street garage, the parking division supported two other works at the S. Livingston Street garage.

For the Wilson Street project, the city partnered with Momentum Art Tech Madison, a local street art supply shop. James Gubbins, owner of the shop, worked with regional and local artists including C3PO, TTEL and Saltrock, to create the murals. According to the release, the project took three days.

"Momentum Art Tech believes that graffiti art — like any art form — is a necessary tool for bridging cultural gaps, and can be used as a positive influence among people of all ages and demographics," Gubbins said.

In the coming weeks, large metal panels will be installed over the murals that will add an element of light and shadow play to the artwork, the release said. The murals will still be visible beneath the metal panels, but until then, the public can see the uninterrupted version for themselves.

According to Gubbins, the murals have a purpose, too. He said the bright colors and anamorphic shapes are meant to "open up the space between the two buildings," while the bright colors draw light into a space that is often filled with shadows.

"I am excited to see Madison's first large scale street art installation on a public building located in the heart of Madison's Downtown," District 4 Alderman Michael Verveer said.

According to the release, the Wilson Street garage is still under construction and is not yet open to the public.

