City crews to apply sand on major thoroughfares to mitigate icy conditions

MADISON, Wis. - City of Madison officials said crews will apply sand to major roadways throughout Madison to help drivers with their commutes, according to a news release.

Officials said despite salting efforts that began around 2 a.m. Monday, there is still a chance for ice patches to develop because of exceptionally cold temperatures. The release said when temperatures are around 20 degrees, salt loses its effectiveness.

According to the release, cold temperatures made Monday morning's commute extra difficult because the salt wasn't able to work as effectively. When the sun finally started shining through the clouds, the pavement warmed up, allowing for the salt to work.

Thirty-two Streets Division crews will continue spreading sand throughout the evening rush hour and into the night to provide drivers with extra traction ahead of a continued drop in temperature that will likely cause icy patches, according to the release.

Officials are also encouraging drivers to remain alert and patient while driving, as there may be icy patches that affect Tuesday morning commutes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.