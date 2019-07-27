City officials team up with Habitat for Humanity to build awareness of affordable housing

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - City officials teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build house frames at the Dane County Farmers' Market in downtown Madison on Saturday.

The purpose of the location was to spread awareness of the lack of affordable housing in the city.

"Anything that is going to produce more affordable housing in Madison, I am interested in supporting," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes-Conway says Madison is facing an affordable housing crisis and needs to be producing housing for all levels of affordability.

"In my mind, that's unacceptable," @MayorOfMadison says about the city facing an affordable housing crisis. She is volunteering with @Habitat_org outside the Capitol. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/1MkgWUlL95 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 27, 2019

"Half of Madison residents are housing cost burdened in some way, and that to me is absolutely unacceptable," Rhodes-Conway said.

Police Chief Mike Koval says he believes affordable housing is critical to Madison's success.

"When you have the stability of knowing where you are going to lay your head on a pillow every night, that takes care of so much of the apprehension and the anxiety," Koval said. "It means that you are connected to a community and to growing with that community."

The future homeowners of the two house frames built today were working alongside the volunteers.

"A house is a home," Mohammed Gamhioun said. "Half of our life or more is going to be spent in this house."

