City officials remind residents to create winter maintenance kit after first large snowfall

Courtesy of Engineering Division The correct amount of salt for the pavement

MADISON, Wis. - The Engineering Division, in partnership with WI Salt Wise, is reminding Madison residents to assemble an environmentally friendly winter maintenance kit in preparation of snow this season.

According to a release, oversalting sidewalks is common, but preventable. WI Salt Wise suggests using a 12-ounce coffee mug full of salt is enough to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.

Officials recommend making a snow kit with a pavement ice scraper, handheld salt spreader for salt application, a 12-ounce cup or mug, a broom for manually clearing snow or sweeping any excess salt or sand and a reliable shovel.

The release said preparation is the first step to clearing snow in an environmentally friendly way. Brushing and clearing will make for easy removal. If unattended, the snow could freeze and be harder to remove. This can lead to unnecessary salt use.

Officials also said when the pavement temperatures drop below 15 degrees, salt doesn't work. They recommend switching to sand. They also remind people to clear storm drains of snow to allow snow to melt and drain.

