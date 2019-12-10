City officials leave Edgewood's master plan in place

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Plan Commission is leaving Edgewood's master plan in place, essentially upholding the agreement prohibiting the college and high school from hosting nighttime sporting events at its field.

A city attorney said even though the master plan was upheld, the City Council still has the final say.

There is also still pending legal action. Edgewood filed a religious discrimination suit against the city in August, arguing it is the only high school and college in Madison that isn't allowed to host night games.

If the master plan were to stay in place that legal suit would likely move forward.

In a statement, Michael Elliot, the president of Edgewood High School, wrote, "From the start, Edgewood has simply asked for fair and equitable treatment for our student athletes. We look forward to the full council vote on Jan. 7."

