City officials: Keep sandbags in place, don't throw them away

MADISON, Wis. - Water levels may be down in some areas across southern Wisconsin, but emergency management teams are still asking people to take precautions when it comes to protecting their property. City officials are encouraging everyone to be patient with the clean-up process, especially when it comes to the sandbags.

We've noticed some homeowners have already removed the sandbags off of their properties, while some still have them in place. Even with this nice stretch of sunny, pleasant weather we've been experiencing, officials with the City of Madison say they want you to keep those sandbags in place as water levels remain high, and they could stay that way for a little while. We're still in that unknown period where even just a little bit of rain could mean even more flooding.

Once the threat for flooding is officially over, the city says it will give the all-clear. They are working on a clean-up plan right now. When the time comes to do so, don't throw away your sandbags. You're encouraged to hold onto them for winter or using the sand for a home project. You'll also have the opportunity to return them to the city. The city will reuse any untouched sand on the roads this winter and future construction projects.

Once the city believes the threat for flooding is officially over, they’ll release the plan.