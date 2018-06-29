PHOTOS: City officials give updated look at design concepts for Madison Public Market Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Officials are giving an updated look at what the Madison Public Market may look like when it is expected open in 2020.

The city released three new conceptual images for the market space.

Current plans for the site include a 30,000 square foot public market integrated into a mixed-use redevelopment. The Market will host businesses to use the space for retail, wholesale and production activities

The Madison Public Market is being built at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and 1st Street.

Organizers say the East Washington Plaza will be demolished and, in partnership with a private developer, a new mixed-use project that includes the market will be built on the site.