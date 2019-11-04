City officials ask residents to put pumpkins in yard waste piles for pickup

Leon Neal/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - City officials are reminding Madison residents that pumpkins can be discarded alongside leaves and yard waste for Streets Division crews to collect.

According to a news release, pumpkins have valuable nutrients that are better suited for composting than disposal in the landfill with other trash.

Officials said residents should place their pumpkins, decorative gourds, corn stalks and other natural decorations on top of leaf piles or leaf bags. They ask that any non-compostable items like wire, tea candles and electric lights be removed first.

When putting yard waste out for pickup, city officials said the waste should be put on the terrace or at the street edge, but never directly in the street. If yard waste is in compostable paper or plastic bags, officials also said they should be left open so crews can see what's inside.

Pumpkins and other yard waste can also be brought to one of the Streets Division's drop-off sites at 1501 W. Badger Rd., 4602 Sycamore Ave and 402 South Point Rd. The sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week and until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. According to city officials, those hours will remain in place until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

