City officials ask individuals moving in August to recycle electronics properly

MADISON, Wis. - In preparation for the annual August moving days in downtown Madison, city officials are reminding individuals that electronics including televisions, computers, laptops and monitors cannot be placed at the curb.

According to a release, most common electronic items are banned from landfills in Wisconsin. While they can be recycled, the items can't be placed into recycling carts.

To recycle electronics, the items need to be delivered to the Streets Division's drop-off sites or to other reputable private electronics recycling services in the area.

Televisions, computers, monitors and laptops need to be taken to a drop-off site, and there is a recycling fee for each item.

Many other electronics, including printers, DVD players, Christmas tree lights and vacuums, are able to be recycled, but need to be taken to a drop-off site. For a full list of items banned from the landfill, click here.

To use a drop-off site, you must prove you are a city of Madison resident by showing a driver's license or another official document. Drop-off sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Rd. and 4602 Sycamore Ave.

For more information about electronics recycling, click here.