City of Sun Prairie warns of data breach that may have included Social Security numbers
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Officials with the city of Sun Prairie are alerting people who may be impacted by a two-month-long data breach.
In early March, city officials found there was suspicious activity connected to an employee's email. An investigation found unauthorized access to some employees' email accounts between Jan. 16 and March 6.
The investigation was unable to determine what confidential information was breached, but officials are alerting those who may have had information compromised.
Officials believe the leaked information could include Social Security numbers, account login information and passwords, driver's licenses and other identification numbers.
People who believe they may have been affected are asked to review account statements and monitor credit reports.
A toll-free hotline has been established for those want more information about the breach. People are asked to call 1-877-202-9025 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
