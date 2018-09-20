City of Stoughton receives state grant for downtown redevelopment project

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Officials from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday the city of Stoughton will receive a $500,000 state grant to help raze a vacant downtown building.

According to a release, the Idle Sites Redevelopment Grant will be used to demolish the former Highway Trailers building on East South Street for a new development. The grant will help fund construction of a riverwalk trail and a pedestrian bridge from the building to Mandt Park.

The grant will also help Stoughton restore the riverbank and provide environmental assessments on the site.

The cost of the project will be about $2 million.

The new development will bring 200 housing units to the property. The city officials said they hope to engage with a private developer to build the new properties.

“With its proximity to the river and its location in the heart of downtown, this property has the potential to not only change the face of Stoughton’s business district but to provide much needed housing in the area,” said Tricia Braun, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer. “Having more people living in downtown Stoughton will provide a boost to existing businesses and potentially attract new ones.”

The former Highway Trailers building was built in the early 1900s. The building the property had been vacant for decades when the city acquired the property in 2012.

The redevelopment is part of the the city's Rail Corridor Neighborhood plan, which aims to enhance the economic vibrancy of downtown.