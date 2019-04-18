City of Madison to install four new outdoor sirens this summer
MADISON, Wis. - To expand the siren network and keep the public safe during severe weather situations, four new sirens will be installed this summer.
Siren coverage is a collaboration between the city and Dane County. According to a release, there are 55 sirens in Madison. In total, there are 136 sirens in the city and county.
The new sirens will be installed by late June 2019. The systems will be near the new water tower at 10451 Old Sauk Road; in city of Madison greenway space on Autumn Lake Parkway between Golden Dusk Parkway and Levitan Lane; Northeast corner of the 1-39/90/94 and State Highway 30 interchange; and behind the fire station on Dairy Drive.
There will be test the first Wednesday in July and the first Wednesday in August.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 'Game of Thrones,' old school video games and bad lip readings help reveal NFL schedules
- The gift of sound: How a mom missing a major moment in her daughter's life, changed hers forever
- The teacher shortage in Wisconsin: Why are fewer people wanting to become teachers?
- Students: Beloit Memorial teen accused of sexually assaulting students on trip is back in class
- Madison electricians help install solar panels on Puerto Rico community center
- Troopers use spikes to stop car in chase that reached 119 mph, DOT says