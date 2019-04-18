City of Madison to install four new outdoor sirens this summer

MADISON, Wis. - To expand the siren network and keep the public safe during severe weather situations, four new sirens will be installed this summer.

Siren coverage is a collaboration between the city and Dane County. According to a release, there are 55 sirens in Madison. In total, there are 136 sirens in the city and county.

The new sirens will be installed by late June 2019. The systems will be near the new water tower at 10451 Old Sauk Road; in city of Madison greenway space on Autumn Lake Parkway between Golden Dusk Parkway and Levitan Lane; Northeast corner of the 1-39/90/94 and State Highway 30 interchange; and behind the fire station on Dairy Drive.

There will be test the first Wednesday in July and the first Wednesday in August.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.