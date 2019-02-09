City of Madison takes new step in addressing crime concerns at Tree Lane Apartments

MADISON, Wis. - Rising concerns about an apartment building designed for formerly homeless families is prompting new action by the city of Madison.

Mayor Paul Soglin is hoping to get Heartland Housing, the Chicago-based owner of Tree Lane Apartments, more involved in finding a solution after complaints of crime and disturbances at and around the building.

Records show police have been called to the apartment building’s address at 7933 Tree Lane nearly 400 times since it opened in June last year. Those calls can include anything that may have happened near the apartment, along with accidental calls. They show about 60 disturbance calls, more than a dozen noise-related calls and a few battery and weapons calls.

While it's a project with good intentions, for months, neighboring business owners and residents have been voicing their worries about Tree Lane Apartments. Their concerns are now loud enough that Soglin has asked the city of Madison to send a chronic nuisance premises declaration to Heartland.

"We wanted to be even more assertive in terms of coming up with an abatement plan we think will really address the issues,” assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy said.

To meet the chronic nuisance criteria, Zilavy said there has to be “three nuisance activities that resulted in enforcement action,” adding that there have been more than the three cited in the letter.

She said the city's letter asks Heartland Housing to work with the city and Police Department to come up with an abatement plan, and that if Heartland doesn’t follow through, the city can fine it or bill it for police costs.

"The goal is always, 'Let's abate this nuisance,'” Zilavy said. “The goal is never to prosecute someone."

In the meantime, Alder Paul Skidmore, whose district includes Tree Lane Apartments, said the city is proposing allocating money for private security and support services.

“I want this to work,” Skidmore said. “We need to end the imminent threat to make sure we have adequate security now. Then we have to put in responsible support services to change the behavior and culture creating these problems.”

Zilavy said the city wants the project to work, too.

"The city is hopeful,” she said.

Heartland spokesperson Joseph Dutra said they haven’t received a letter form the city yet, but they’re committed to “providing the resources needed to help our residents thrive and support the city’s goal of ending homelessness.”

“People who have experienced this extreme difficulty face challenges as they heal from chronic homelessness and adjust to living in a safe space with others,” Dutra wrote. “We have achieved many of our near-term goals to enhance apartment and community safety, including the addition of a full-time dedicated property manager and expanded hours of security staff coverage at each site. Other developments include collaborative meetings with the mayor's office and police, as well as increased security technology throughout our buildings including additional cameras, alarms, and tightened access.”

Community development director Jim O’Keefe doesn’t think the city’s actions will affect Rethke Terrace, Heartland’s other apartment building for the chronically homeless, but he doesn’t expect their third housing-first proposal on Park Street to move quickly.

“It’s clear questions remain about the ability to provide supportive services that would be needed to make that project successful,” O’Keefe said. “Until or unless that issue can be resolved, the prospects of them getting conditional use permits at Park St. would not be good.”



