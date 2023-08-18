MADISON, Wis. -- Another group of Madison streets will see their speed limit reduced beginning this month as part of the city's Vision Zero project.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said earlier this month that the city has already seen a large drop in fatal crashes in the three years since launching the initiative, a sign that the Vision Zero changes appear to be working as intended. Those changes include infrastructure improvements along with speed limit reductions.
Among the infrastructure improvements put in place this year are new paths and sidewalks along Atwood Ave., speed humps and islands along Westfield Road near Walnut Grove Park, and curb bump outs near Lincoln and Thoreau Elementary.
"We’ve seen positive results with the speed reductions around our city," Rhodes-Conway said. "Speed is the number one factor in how dangerous – or deadly – a crash is, so even small reductions in average vehicle speeds can save lives."
This month, the speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on the following roads.
Whitney Way from Raymond Road to Meadowood Drive
Maple Grove Drive from McKee Road to Cross Country/Nesbitt Road
Rosa Road from Old Middleton Road to to Mineral Point Road
Eastwood Drive from Riverside Drive to Dunning Street
Tree Lane from Mineral Point Road to Gammon Road
Hammersley Road from Whitney Way to Gilbert Road
North Thompson Drive from Milwaukee Street to Swanton Road
The speed limit will be lowered from 40 mph to 35 mph on Northport Drive from Knutson Drive to Kennedy Road.
