Reduced Speed Limit sign

MADISON, Wis. -- Another group of Madison streets will see their speed limit reduced beginning this month as part of the city's Vision Zero project.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said earlier this month that the city has already seen a large drop in fatal crashes in the three years since launching the initiative, a sign that the Vision Zero changes appear to be working as intended. Those changes include infrastructure improvements along with speed limit reductions.