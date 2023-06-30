MADISON, Wis. -- It's a job some may take for granted, but the City of Madison is short dozens of crossing guards for the upcoming school year.
"During the school year, staffing is kind of short," crossing guard Jim Pombier said.
For the past seven years, Pombier has been greeting families on their way to and from school.
"You get to know them well over time and you know with that comes the responsibility to keep them safe," he said.
But with the new school year ahead, crossing guards are running thin.
"We are currently short 16 permanent corners spread throughout the city if you live in the city you're near a vacant corner," Alex Stewart said.
According to Stewart, the Crossing Guard Supervisor for Madison's west side, resignations are common every summer. But this coming school year middle schools will start later -- something the Madison Metropolitan School District decided on pre-pandemic.
Couple that with changing bus routes, and they've got a traffic jam of shifts.
"23 of the schools all went to the same time and 9 elementary schools went later so we're just not able to allow our staff to do those multiple 'combo corners' (as) we call them," Stewart said.
They're also hiring some substitute crossing guards. If they're not fully staffed by the time school starts, Stewart said, they would rely on the substitute guards to fill some of the empty corners.
If those were depleted, the city's Traffic Engineering Division would let schools and families know those corners would be unmanned.
"We are committed to making this city as safe as we can be, and the crossing guard program's role in that is to get our future leaders to and from school safely -- that should not be a concern or consideration for parents or students," Stewart said.
That's why they're blowing the whistle to rally the guards.
"Safety is paramount right and we're in a growing city, we see more cars on our streets," East Side Crossing Guard Supervisor Niko Magallón said, "And we want to be able to provide safe avenues for the children to be able to get to and from school."
While it's a common job for retirees, it's no walk in the park.
"You got to have your head on a swivel," Pombier said. "Sometimes I tell the kids I got eyes behind my head, so I know what you're doing."
At some corners, guards have to stay vigilant for busier traffic, while others have to monitor more students.
"Sometimes we have locations that get over 100 students in a given shift," Magallón said. "We're crossing 2,000 students per shift twice a day so it's super important that we have that position be staffed and ready to go."
If you're interested in applying, applications are live online here.
The job starts paying at $18.91/hr. Typically guards work 10-15 hours per week. Crossing guards earn paid sick leave, and qualify for a free annual Metro bus pass. Permanent grossing guards also receive a robust annual uniform clothing allowance, according to the website.
But for Pombier, a retiree with adult children and grandkids living across the country, it pays to be a part of kids' lives.
"You feel like you matter, and you're helping the kids out and you become almost an icon," he said.
The first round of interviews will be mid-August, with training anticipated in late August, about a week before MMSD starts their school year.
According to the Traffic Engineering Division, hiring will occur continuously until all of the positions are filled.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.