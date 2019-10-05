City of Madison engineers say significant flooding not expected Saturday

Courtesy of Marvelous Kerala/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. - City of Madison engineers announced that significant flooding is not expected Saturday.

According to a news release from the city, Lake Monona is likely to stay near the 100-year flood stage through Sunday.

The National Weather Service is expecting less than half an inch of rain Saturday, as heavy rain is expected late in the afternoon and early evening.

Given how high the current lake levels are, the release said there could be some minor flooding if there is a consistent amount of moderate rain.

If you see any areas with flooding, you can call the city's engineering operations at 608-266-4430.

