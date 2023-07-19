Madison's Community Development Authority began getting input from the public Wednesday as the city looks to redevelop the Metro Transfer Station location at Park Street and Badger Road on the south side.
The South Madison Transfer Point was decommissioned last month as part of the metro redesign.
"The idea here is that once that goes away, we will be replacing a fire station from across the street, as well as the public health clinic that's currently located here at the Village on Park," said Dan Johns, a housing development specialist with the city's Office of Real Estate Services. "And then above those properties, then there would be some number of affordable housing units developed by the Community Development Authority."
The city's initial plans, and schedule of public meetings, can be found here.
According to Johns, the redevelopment would add several hundred affordable units.
"We've heard loud and clear from community members that that new development here has to be consistent with what their goals values," he said.
Officials say they want to start sharing their early plans with the public and get their feedback.
"We're really on the front end of this process," Johns said. "These are just our initial staff-led test fits."
The preliminary land use maps recommend a mix of residential, commercial, and city uses.
The height map allows buildings as tall as eight stories on some blocks.
"It's not going to be usable greenspace for any families that are living (around the development) because the building is just too tall to let any sunlight in," one woman at Wednesday's meeting said.
Some at the meeting said the plans made them fear the neighborhood would become gentrified, like they said Willy Street had become.
"One fear is that we're going to develop this and it's not going to fit into the story of what's happening here," one attendee said, who wanted to make sure the public continued having input into the Request for Proposals process.
"What are we going to do as a city to make sure that we don't lose our Black and Brown homeowners who live in this neighborhood, who live in our rental units already?" former deputy mayor and recent mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes said.
Along with the height, the concentration of affordable housing on the south side also raised concerns for the previous woman.
"When you take a whole lot of people who have very little means and pack them all into one building, pretty soon you got a ghetto there, and we don't want a ghetto," the woman said.
Another attendee across the room replied, "I'm one of those low-income people, and I rent in the area that you [said] gets shaded. Are people like me bad for this neighborhood?"
"No!" the first woman quickly answered.
City officials expect the public engagement and approval processes to continue into 2024, when they hope to begin their search for a developer.
Construction is planned to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2025.
