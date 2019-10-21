City of Madison announces street closures, transit detours for Freakfest

Photo by Flickr user Richard Hurd

MADISON, Wis. - City officials announced street closures and transit detours for Freakfest in a news release on Monday.

According to the release, State, Lake, Johnson and Dayton streets will close at 5 p.m. Gorham Street will close at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The streets will be closed until roughly 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

West Gilman Street will also be closed between North Henry Street and State Street, and West Mifflin Street will be closed at Wisconsin Avenue starting at 2 p.m. for the construction of two stages.

The release also notes that the event gates for Freakfest will be open from 7 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., which means an event ticket will be required to enter or cross State Street.

Officials also said all bikes will be removed from the entire length of State Street on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Street closures will also affect bus routes. A map with alternate routes for the night can be found here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.