City of Madison announces new street closures

MADISON, Wis. - More rainfall is causing Madison city officials to close some downtown streets.

On Sunday, officials with Madison's streets division closed one lane in each direction of East Washington Avenue near North Livingston and South Blount streets.

North Livingston Street is also closed between East Washington Avenue and East Dayton Street. South Livingston Street will remain closed for construction work.

City of Madison Flooding Update - Sunday, 9/2 https://t.co/jTd0Bdd5DM — City of Madison, WI (@CityofMadison) September 3, 2018

City officials have also closed North First Street between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson. Drivers heading to East Washington Avenue are asked to take Packers Avenue to eastbound Aberg Avenue to East Washington Avenue. Drivers heading from East Washington Avenue should head westbound on Aberg Avenue before returning back onto Packers Avenue.

City of Madison officials said the roads will remain closed until flooding subsides.

More heavy rain fell overnight Saturday and Sunday afternoon, leading Lake Monona to rise to historic levels. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected throughout most of the week.

Water is starting to flow over the top of the Tenney Lock. Dane County is letting more water out this afternoon to compensate for last night’s rain, and they are warning residents flooding isn’t over. #news3 pic.twitter.com/1zONnODRgj — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 2, 2018

Recent heavy rain storms have caused Madison city officials to release water from the Tenney Dam, leading to street flooding in low-lying areas on the city's isthmus.

The city is asking residents to not walk or drive in floodwater.